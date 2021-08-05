Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €13.50 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €12.39 ($14.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

