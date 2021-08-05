Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €635.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €635.00 ($747.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 33.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €596.44 ($701.70).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €953.20 ($1,121.41) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €785.40. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

