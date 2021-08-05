Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.00

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 269,318 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58. The company has a market cap of £221.77 million and a PE ratio of -11.60.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

