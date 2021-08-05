Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 568.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

