Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,434. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

