Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

