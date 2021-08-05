bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $29.05 or 0.00071050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $522,988.73 and $1.17 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.34 or 0.00905640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042943 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

