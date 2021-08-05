Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $214,029.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00061115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,984,184 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

