Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE BBVA remained flat at $$6.64 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,205. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

