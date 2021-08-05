Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,479.60 ($19.33). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.15), with a volume of 25,605 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.54.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

