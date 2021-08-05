BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

BankFinancial has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BFIN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

