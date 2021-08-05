Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87. Baozun has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Baozun by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 122,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.