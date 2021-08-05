Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.17 ($169.61).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €147.72 ($173.79) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €134.55.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.