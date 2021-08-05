Barclays Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $66.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

