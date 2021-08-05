Barclays Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on POW. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.80.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE POW traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.82. The company had a trading volume of 560,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,121. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.41 and a twelve month high of C$40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.