Barclays Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $66.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZI opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock valued at $526,247,861. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.