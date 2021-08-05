Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux started coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.