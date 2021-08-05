Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.38 ($2.88).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 170.58 ($2.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

