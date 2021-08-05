Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Raised to €77.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Basf to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.82.

BASFY stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96. Basf has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

