Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 117,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

