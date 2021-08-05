Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on BHC. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 746,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 7,613,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

