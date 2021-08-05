Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%.

BHC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 7,613,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.