Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €81.49 ($95.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €88.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

