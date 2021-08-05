BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

TSE BCE opened at C$62.39 on Thursday. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$62.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.25.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

