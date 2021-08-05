Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 9.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.41 and last traded at $104.22. 4,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 665,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,797 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

