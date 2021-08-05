Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

BZH opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 89,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.