Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

