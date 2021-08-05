Berenberg Bank Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 440

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 570.20 ($7.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a market capitalization of £10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,446.30. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.