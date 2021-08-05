Berkshire Bank Acquires 2,213 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.80. 381,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,744,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.