Berkshire Bank Buys 304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after acquiring an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.