Berkshire Bank Has $1.21 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $347.63. 12,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.11 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

