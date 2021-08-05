Berkshire Bank Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.70. 49,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,331. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

