Berkshire Bank Sells 217 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkshire Bank lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,430,220 shares of company stock worth $824,008,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $360.96. The company had a trading volume of 460,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.