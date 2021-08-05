Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $362,302 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

