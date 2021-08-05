Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.62. 27,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,471. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58.
In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
