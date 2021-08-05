Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.62. 27,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,471. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.