Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

BRY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $431.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

