BetProtocol Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00060886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00943389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00096383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044111 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.