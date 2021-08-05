BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 196,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,040. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

