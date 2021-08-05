BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,307.50 ($30.15) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.94. The company has a market cap of £116.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

