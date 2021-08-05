Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $23,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

