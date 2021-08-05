BidiPass (BDP) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 79.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $289,306.86 and approximately $6,299.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00905288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00096950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042858 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.