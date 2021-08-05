BiFi (BIFI) Tops One Day Volume of $314,275.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, BiFi has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $314,275.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034759 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00268943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00034261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

