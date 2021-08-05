BinaryX Price Reaches $6.07 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $10,182.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00015414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001604 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.63 or 0.01134617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,135 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,324 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

