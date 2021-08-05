Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $806.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company witnessed solid top-and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review. Increase in demand for qPCR, Western Blotting, Droplet Digital PCR and Process Media products is encouraging. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm driven by the ongoing recovery across product lines in all regions during the reported quarter is encouraging as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of continuation of this bullish trend. Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the year-over-year rise in operating cost is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $762.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $765.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $648.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.