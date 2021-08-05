BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioHiTech Global to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BioHiTech Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. BioHiTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

