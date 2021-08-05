BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.59 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $835,357.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.