Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.30 ($40.35) and last traded at €34.60 ($40.71). Approximately 697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.00 ($41.18).

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $684.59 million and a P/E ratio of -38.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.70.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

