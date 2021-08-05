Bioventus Inc.’s (NYSE:BVS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 10th

Bioventus’ (NYSE:BVS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Bioventus had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BVS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $839.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $10,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

