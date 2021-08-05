Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $49,795.74

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $49,795.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,583,102 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

