Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $13.71 or 0.00034452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $104,314.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00036855 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 102.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 164,098 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.